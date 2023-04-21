Eid-el-Fitr: Musa congratulates Nigerians, urges all to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

***Pray for smooth transition of power to the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima

***Calls for Unity and Tolerance among Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el- fitr, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated with Muslim faithful across the country.

Senator Musa who congratulated the people of his Senatorial District, especially the Muslim Ummah as well as other Muslim faithful across the country for a successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, urged all Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan and the spirit of unity, tolerance for a peaceful coexistence.

In a statement he signed on Friday, Musa who is aspiring to be a Presiding officer in the yet to be inaugurated 10th National Assembly, advised Nigerians to shun acts that are capable of heating the polity, noted that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people is the main source of her strength and unity, saying, “We stand to lose a lot if we continue to dwell on what divides us rather than focus on what unites us as people.”

He particularly urged his constituents and other Nigerians not to relent in rededicating themselves to the onerous task of nation building, adding that Muslim faithful must imbibe the lessons of self restraint, sacrifice, charity and sharing with their neighbours and the needy in consonance with the teachings of the Holy Month, adding that the end of Ramadan should not signal the end of compassion towards one another.

Senator Musa said, “permit me to congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan which emphasized compassion, generosity and the importance of self –restraint. It is my prayer that all sacrifices endured and supplications made during the holy month will find favour with Almighty Allah.

” Let us pray also that the lessons learnt during Ramadan will inspire us to continue to live our lives with kindness and compassion towards one another which are virtues that my people have exhibited time and again in the past.

“As we celebrate, let us spare a thought for the less privileged members of our society and stretch out our hands of fellowship and generosity towards them as was done during the Holy Month.

“Let’s continue to show these in our daily lives. As Nigerians, we should also continue to pray for security and peace in our beloved country, Nigeria and in the world at large. Let us engage in what is right and avoid whatever is forbidden by our faith, and be good representatives of our faith.

” I also want to imploy all to use the opportunity provided by the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations to pray for our country Nigeria, that Almighty Allah ensures that the nation experienced a smooth transition of power to the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, while also thanking Him for the conduct of a free and fair electoral process.”

Musa who noted that he is much committed to the well-being and development of his constituents, the National Assembly and Nigerians in general, praised everyone especially the people of Niger East for their resilience and calm in the face of the insecurity, adding, “I will continue to strive hard to bring government closer to my people and see to their welfare because, we are in this together.”