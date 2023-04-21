Eid-El-Fitr: FRSC, security agencies arrest 25 motorists in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command; the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps formed a joint patrol to arrest 25 motorists within the Lagos metropolis on Wednesday.

The state’s Sector Commander, Mr Babatunde Farinloye, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Farinloye explained that the owners of vehicles apprehended were arraigned with various offences including speed limit violations, Number Plate violations (faded), and Vehicle licence violations among others.

The sector commander added that the defaulters were arraigned at a Mobile Court sitting at Ojota in the state.

“The joint operation was as a fall out of an agreement reached by the corps and heads of security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the motoring public during and after the Sallah period.

“I want to promise that the command will ensure that this joint enforcement will be sustained,” he said.

Farinloye also felicitated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of their fast and wished them happy Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

Farinloye urged motorists to be safety conscious by avoiding drunk driving, speeding and use of phones while driving during the festive season and beyond.