Eid-el-Fitr: Ereyitomi felicitates with Muslim faithful, preaches hope, tolerance

Ereyitomi

The Member Reelect representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with Muslims across Warri South , Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs as they celebrate Eid-El Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast which lasted for 30 days.

In his Eid-El Fitr message, Ereyitomi charged Muslim faithful and Warri residents not to lose faith in the country but to intensify prayers and renew their hope that the nation would overcome its current challenges facing it.

Ereyitomi urged Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance, discipline and love learnt during the period of Ramadan, as the virtues are necessary in achieving peace, unity and sustainable socio-economic development in Warri, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Ereyitomi a second term Warri Federal Lawmaker, admonished Muslims to continue to show love, care and compassion to one another, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), (peace be upon Him) especially at this time when majority of citizens are experiencing hardship arising from the nation’s harsh economic policies.

He extended his warmest congratulations to all Muslims in Warri Federal Constituency as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr one of the holiest celebratory months in Islamic practice, according to to the Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on NDDC, Chief Ereyitomi, Muslims believe that, during the month of Ramadan, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him and his family) was given the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book that marked the first time that God revealed to Prophet Muhammed (S A W) who was a prophet tasked with carrying God’s message to the world