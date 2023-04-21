Eid-El Fitr: BOSHA Lawmaker, Wakawa felicitates Muslim Ummah

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Hawul Local Government Area at the Borno State House of Assembly.(BOSHA), Rt. Hon. Ayuba Stephen Wakawa has felicitated with Muslim Ummah after the successful completion of this year’s 2023 Ramadan fasting period and the peaceful conduct of the Eid-El Fitr celebrations.

Wakawa who is no longer returning to the state chamber having served his constituency for three consecutive terms also used the opportunity and doled out N2.5 million as Sallah palliatives to be shared amongst Executive Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from all the 12 Wards of Hawul State Constituency.

The lawmakers stated this in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

While thanking God, the Government of Borno state, and the good people of the constituency for giving him the mandate to represent them in BOSHA at different fora, emplored all people in Hawul to accord same to the incoming member-elect, Hon. Ibrahim Kwajaffa to enable him to consolidate on the numerous achievements recorded in the constituency.

“I am using this medium to felicitate with Muslim Ummah after the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting period and the peaceful conduct of the Eid -El Fitr celebrations.

“Out of my little treasury, i gave out the sum of two million five hundred thousand naira (N 2,500,000) as welfare to Hawul Local Government party executives and well-wishers to help them celebrate the end of Ramadan Kareem and the Eid -El Fitr.

“I want to also solicit from all and sundry to continue to pray for restoration of total peace in our dear state, so that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum will continue to do its best in developing all sectors in the state.” Wakawa stated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the APC Chairman of Hawul Council Area, Alhaji Auwal Balami expressed delight with the gesture, adding that, Hon. Wakawa has remained a good representative by attracting a lot of people-oriented projects in the constituency, and therefore wished him well in his future endeavours.