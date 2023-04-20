Eid-el-Fitr: APC Chieftian, Uba calls for unity, peace

APC Chieftain, Uba A. Michael has called for peace, unity and perseverance even as Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Uba made the call in Abuja on Friday in a statement to extend his wishes to every Muslim in Nigeria

He said: “This should be a time for sober reflection, as we must understand that we have no country but Nigeria.

“Peace, unity, love, perseverance must be evident in out daily lives as preached in the Holy Quaran.

“We must begin to heal from the general elections and continue on that path because that is the only way forward now.”