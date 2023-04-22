Eid-el-Fitr: Abdulsalami, Sultan, govs, others sue for peace

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark Eid-el-Fitr yesterday, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, state governors and other eminent Nigerians have called for peace and prayer in order to move the nation forward.

In his message to the nation after observing the two Rakaat’s prayer for Eid el fitr at the Minna Central prayer ground yesterday, General Abdulsalami Abubakar noted that peace is the only prerequisite for any meaningful development to take place anywhere.

He said, “the much needed quest for Nigeria’s economic and political development would continue to elude us if there is no peace.

“Similarly, elections have come and gone and we should all try and see how we can support the incoming administrations to succeed when they take over the mantle of leadership at all levels”.

Sultan

In his own message, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) tasked politicians seeking redress in courts to accept the outcomes in good faith.

According to him, “The elections had come and gone, people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully.

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.

“As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“He then prayed for the sustenance of peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, while urging leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Kwara

In Kwara, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, urged the faithful to imbibe the lessons and spirit of the fasting month and let the same henceforth guide their conduct in the society.

“In the spirit of the holy month, I urge our compatriots to forgive one another, put behind us all pre-election grudges and support all government’s initiatives to build and consolidate peace in every part of Nigeria, as well as build a stronger economy in an atmosphere of love and harmony.

“This is our country; we have a task to make it work with our collective efforts, commitment and good attitude, keeping in mind that no society is without its struggles,” the governor said.

Kaduna

On his part, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state appealed for the continued observance of the acts of goodwill, generosity and patience which were exhibited during Ramadan, in our daily lives.

In a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Governor El-Rufai commended the focus on faith and spiritual rejuvenation during the holy month of Ramadan and praised the resilience of citizens while praying for the blessings of Allah(SWT) on the people of this state and the country at large.

The governor also appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities.

Plateau

Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong in a message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said, “The celebration of Eid el Fitr is not only significant to Muslims alone but provides an opportunity for people of other faiths to share in the joy and essence of the moment.

“The event should help Nigerians to reflect on love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness which are virtues that are enshrined in the teachings of the two major faiths in the country.”

Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke urged Muslims in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice the holy month of Ramadan teaches.

The Governor in a message issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of the 2023 Eid-el-Fitr charges the faithfuls to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety as they did throughout the holy month.

“The act of love, sacrifice, sharing with our brothers and sisters must not end with the month. You should extend those virtues beyond the holy month”, the governor said.

Enugu

In Enugu, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a morale booster in the nation’s quest for peace, unity and progress.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

Ebonyi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state in his own message by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko paid glowing tributes to Muslims for their prayers for the peace and unity of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari,and congratulated them on the successful conclusion of their Ramadan fast.

While reminding the Muslims on the true essence of the festivity which calls for piety, he enjoined them to also “use the opportunity of the celebration to pray fervently for the continued peace and unity of the country, going into the next dispensation.”

Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa in his message urged all Muslim faithful to sustain the peaceful lessons learnt during the Ramadan period.

He implored all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness, as well as imbibe the spirit of sharing in their daily lives.

Sule said that “as we celebrate this Sallah, I beseech you all to re-affirm your obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the Holy Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SallallahuAlaihiWasallam).

“In this regard, I wish to assure our brothers from other regions in the country that Nasarawa is a miniature society that accommodate all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed”.

Anambra

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state in a message signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, called on Nigerians to live in peace, love and harmony with one another.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in spite the difficulties and economic hardship in the country and charged them to continually pray for the country.

Soludo who noted that Ramadan was a season of discipline and sacrifice, called on Muslims to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less-privileged amongst them.

Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, also felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

A statement by Oba Ewuare II’s Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo said the Monarch commended followers of Islam for their devotion, prayers and urged them to use the period to reflect on the tenets of the Islamic religion as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an.

“His Royal Majesty prays Almighty God to forgive the sins of mankind and bring peace upon the Country Nigeria”, the statement said.