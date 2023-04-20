Eid-al-Fitr: Rep. Gagdi preaches peace and unity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Muslims all over the world mark Eid-al-Fitr, a member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has wished the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

Honourable Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/ Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau

State in his Sallah message emphasised that though the holy month of Ramadan has come to a close, Eid-al-Fitr signals the beginning of another season to practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammad on love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among one another.

Gagdi, who is a leading contender for Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He also prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant Nigeria a peaceful leadership transition on May 29.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, he prayed that the Almighty Allah will answer their supplications and reward them with His blessings.