Egbewole SAN inaugurates UNILORIN Alumni Unity Convention Planning Committee.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has inaugurated the University of Ilorin Alumni National Unity Convention Planning Committee to plan and organize a national unity convention by July/August this year.

A statement by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, made available to Vanguard said that this is the sequel to the resolution of the lingering differences between the three contending factions

of the Alumni Association at a stakeholders’ meeting convened at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor.

Akogun added that Prof. Egbewole’s intervention was informed by the admonition of the court handling the case, which called on the Vice-Chancellor to resolve the lingering crisis in the Alumni.

Inaugurating the Convention Planning Committee last Wednesday (April 19, 2023), Prof. Egbewole said that its mandate is to put in place a brand new alumni association that would be partners in progress with the University management.

Members of the Unity Convention Planning Committee include Mr Oyediran Oloyede and Mutiu Olaleke Agboke from the Engr. Iswat Lawal Group; Dr. Wale Fasakin and Nesta Taiwo Oluwatoba, representing the Dr. Wale Fasakin Group; Mrs. Feyikemi Ayoola Egbeyemi and Mr. Emma Ola Ehinmoro, representing Prof. Jeleel Ojuade Interim Management, and the University of Ilorin will be represented on the committee by Prof. M. J. Saka and Dr. O. K. Bello.

Prof. Egbewole charged the committee to come up with strategies and ensure that a well-coordinated unity convention, where all members of the Alumni Association would be carried along, is held.

It is expected that at the Convention, a new leadership for the University of Ilorin Alumni Association would emerge.

The Vice Chancellor said since all the three legs and the University management were represented on the Committee, he expected that the committee would determine and appoint leaders that would be generally accepted to all members of the Association and will compete favourably with any global alumni body.

While lamenting that the Association has been in the news for the wrong reasons for too long, Prof. Egbewole, who is a Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), said this has to stop.

The Vice Chancellor pointed out that his understanding of an alumni association is that it is a partner to the University and does not represent it, nor can it take over the running of the University.

With the calibre of people that make up the convention planning committee, the Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that the stakeholders will get it right.

Prof. Egbewole appreciated the sacrifices made by all the stakeholders, especially that all the three contending forces agreed to the unity convention.

In his opening remarks at the earlier stakeholders meeting, the pioneer National President of the Association, Prof. David Durosaro, thanked the Vice Chancellor for providing an avenue for the three legs to sit and rub minds, turn new leaf, and move forward.

Prof. Durosaro said that no one was happy with the state of the Alumni Association, stressing that the Association belongs to all and no single individual can be stronger or greater than the Association.

He said that Alumni Associations should be partners in progress with the University and for the three gactions to be present at the meeting, it showed that they were all committed to the progress of the University.