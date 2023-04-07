Egbema Political Forum Elect, Inaugurate New Executives

A group, Egbema Political Forum based in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state, has inaugurated new executives to pilot the affairs of the group for another four years.

The new executive was told to work with relevant socio-political stakeholders of the PDP across the local government area, state and Nigeria to reinvent Egbema by “promoting local, state and national cohesion, good governance, peace and prosperity.”

The decision to elect and inaugurate new executive for the Egbema Political Forum was due to the expiration of the tenure of the former executive led by Hon. Dio Tanga.

Those elected after the formal dissolution of the Hon. Dio Tanga led executive include Bishop Sunny Jero, Chairman, Hon Nelson Ominijei, Deputy Chairman, Amb. Jude E. Ukori (JP), Secretary, Hon Benedict Miyebi, Deputy Secretary, Hon Israel Tiemo, Media & Publicity, Hon Sunny Abilo, Treasurer, Hon Mrs. Emily Diden, Woman Leader, Hon. Marshall Ekpe, Youth Leader, Bishop Godwins Soroaye, Mobilization Officer.

Others are Hon. Spencer Okpoye, Political Adviser 2, Hon. Dio Tanga, Political Advicer 1, Hon Mrs. Taylor-Odohi, Welfare Officer, Francis Abulu, Legal Adviser, Mrs. Florence Esite, Ex-Official, Mdm Fine Yangaboi, Ex-Official, Mdm Beauty Goroh, Ex-Official, Alhaji E. O Omoko, Patron, Hon. Joel Bisina, Patron and Chief Lucky Tiemo, Patron.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of EPF, Bishop Sunny Jero, said the strategic objectives of the group are to mobilize party members to promote a network of concerned Egbemas towards assisting in the improvement of governance at all levels.

He reiterated that the EPF is a group of eminent Egbemas, cutting across regional, ethnic, religious, ideological and mainly PDP members that have decided to come together to midwife an initiative aimed at promoting local, state and national cohesion, good governance, peace and prosperity.