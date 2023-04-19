EFCC arrests 6 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that they were arrested on Tuesday in a sting operation at Jahi and Dawaki axes of the Federal Capital Territory based on credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects according to him, are: Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Solomon Tochukwu, Okotie Kingsley, Benedict Akor, Samuel Anosike and Samson Iffy.

”Items recovered from them include; one Mercedes Benz car; two Lexus RX350 and Toyota Camry.

”Others are, laptops, mobile phones, one international passport and an expensive wrist watch.

”They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, ” he said