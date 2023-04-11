EEC completes rehabilitation of four emirates hospitals in Kano

By: Victoria Ojeme

The Managing Director, Eighteenth Engineering Company Mr Wan Lianyu has announced the successful completion of four emirate hospital in Kano

The four emirate hospitals are located in Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.

Talking with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, Mr. Lianyu said the newly renovated hospital, would greatly enhance the provision of quality healthcare to the people of the emirates in particular and the state in general.

He maintained that EEC in execution of the project paid particular attention in ensuring that all standards and specifications were met in line with global best practices and quality delivery for which EEC is known for in all the projects it has delivered across the country.

He commended the Kano state government for entrusting the EEC with such high profile project noting that his company believes in growing with Nigeria and contributing to quality infrastructure in the country.

Recently，EEC visited the medical staff at the completed RANO hospital on a joint inspection tour, the hospital executive Baselu Umar noted that the staff would greatly improve on the determination to provide quality healthcare services for people of the state with the rejuvenation of facilities at the hospital.