Edo youth group hail emergence of Lawal as Zamfara governor-elect

Edo State Youth Parliament, through the office of honourable speaker, Osawemwenhio Uwagboe on Friday congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on his election as the governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.

At the governorship election that held on the 18th of March, Lawal defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.

In a joint congratulatory message, by the group’s speaker and Director of Finance, Conference of State Youth Parliament Speakers, the group stated that Dr Lawal’s resounding victory at the polls, confirms the will of the people adding that he has consistently demonstrated capacity over the years.

“I heartily rejoice and celebrate with Dr. Dauda Lawal on your emergence as the Governor-elect of Zamfara state at the just concluded Zamfara Governorship election held on Saturday March 18th 2023.

“Your victory at the polls didn’t come as surprise to me because you have demonstrated a high level of capacity over the years; and this is the sole reason, the people of Zamfara have reposed their confidence in your leadership ability by entrusting you with their votes to enable you lead them by serving at the highest office”.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah grants you the wisdom, courage and the right personnel to execute and fulfill your lofty plans, policies and programmes for the people of Zamfara state. Congratulations Sir”, The statement concluded.