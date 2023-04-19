Edo warns against use of Norvasc 5mg tablets as they contain wire

Edo government warned its residents on Wednesday against the sale and use of Norvasc 5mg tablets, following a red flag raised by NAFDAC that they contain wires.

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Benin by the Edo Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria.

It indicated that “NAFDAC has issued a warning that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration had ordered the recall of two batches of six million Norvasc 5 mg tablets.

“The drugs were produced by U.S-based drug developer, Viatris Inc.

“This information makes the two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets substandard.

“All persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of these batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets in stock should immediately dispose of them using the appropriate channels,’’ the commissioner stated.

She urged Edo residents to be vigilant and to consult with their doctors to discuss suitable alternatives.