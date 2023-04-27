Edo: LP candidate tasks Obaseki on council polls

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the coming local government election in Edo State, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Ovia North East local government area, Usunobun Omoregie has appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, (EDSIEC) and the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to ensure a level playing grounds for all candidates irrespective of party affiliations.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Thursday, Omoregie said his call became imperative because of experiences in various states across the state where state governors allegedly manipulate the process to ensure that their preferred candidates emerge winners.

Besides, he called for the granting of autonomy to local government areas as the third tier of government, a development he said would fast-track “development, accountability, and good governance at the grass-root level” adding that if voted into office, he would revamp the health sector and special attention given to education, agriculture and security.

He said, “I am aware that before now local government election results were written by the state government but this time around I believe that the government of today need to realize that power belongs to the people and must allow a free and fair election.

“The people should be allowed to choose who they want. I’m very sure that the people want change and want to vote for candidates that are accessible with the competence to serve the ready. I expect the present government of the state will allow the will of the people to prevail

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to them to allow the vote of the people to count. We should work for a new Nigeria and a better society for our children.”

Speaking on the need for councils to be given full autonomy as the third tier of government, he said “For me, I believe autonomy will be the right answer for the local governments in Nigeria because the problem we are having and why we are facing difficulties in our various communities is because the money meant for local governments are taken to states and peanuts are sent to the councils.

“This deprives them of carrying out projects that will benefit the people. If we have autonomy, it will help to assist the council in embarking on projects for their people.”