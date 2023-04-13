Edo community patron in Oyo lauds Makinde on reelection

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Patron, Benin Community in Oyo State, Dr. Kingsley Okunfaye enjoined Nigerians to shun regional politics ans concentrate on democracy of national unity.

Okundaye gabe the advice while congratulating Governor Sheyi Makinde on his second term Victory at the poll where he described Governor Makinde as a true Democrat and a vibrant youth.

He said his policies in the first tenure benefited the people which he said waa the reason for his reelection.

The Edo born Labour Party leader said Governor Makinde’s kind of politics should be emulated because it enshrined the principles of fair play in the country’s democracy that gives equal opportunity to all ethnic groups in the state.

He described the Oyo State governor as a brother and urged him not to loose sight of his administration’s developmental sagacity which made him a role model in the governance of the state.

Meanwhile Okundaye enjoined Christians to use the period of Easter for sober reflection and pray for the coexistence of the country.