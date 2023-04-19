Edo APC Ward exco passes vote of confidence on State Vice Chair, Inegbeniki

Chief Francis Inegbeniki

The Executive members and leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, have passed a vote of confidence on Chief Dr. Francis Inegbeniki who is the current State Vice Chairman ( Edo Central), and leader of the party in Esan Central Local Government area.

The decision was taken at an enlarged meeting attended by APC Ward 9 executives including leaders and party faithful, held last Wednesday, 19th April 2023, at the APC Secretariat, Opoji.

The Ward Women Leader, Madam Grace Sado moved the motion that a vote of confidence be passed on Chief Dr. Francis Inegbeniki, and the motion was duly seconded by the Ward Youth Leader, Mr. David Irabor and it was unanimously endorsed.

The APC Ward Executives also condemned in strong terms the Dr Inegbenki’s purported suspension adding that he worked very hard for the party in the just concluded Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

” We commend Chief Dr. Francis Inegbeniki for leading the APC in Edo Central to win the Edo Central Senatorial seat and one House of Representatives seat for the first time since 1989.

“We, therefore, state categorically and for the records, that the purported suspension of Chief. Dr. Francis Inegbeniki did not emanate from the APC Ward 9 and it’s Executives.”

The Ward Chairman, Mr. Pius Ohen, called on the Zonal Committee and National Executive Committee of APC to disregard and discontenance the purported suspension as it is totally false, misleading, malicious and done in bad faith to smear the already earned good reputation and image of our leader, Chief. Dr. Francis Inegbeniki.

” Chief. Dr. Francis Inegbeniki had built an examplary reputation and emulative character over the years both in Edo State and Nigeria in general. Inegbeniki remains a member of APC and leader of the party in Ward 9, Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State,” he said.