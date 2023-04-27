Edo 2024: It’s turn of Esan to be governor – Imansuangbon

Imansuangbon

Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, a governorship aspirant for next year’s governorship election in Edo State, has said it is the turn of Edo Central senatorial district to produce the next governor for the State.

Imansuangbon urged Edo people to support an aspirant from Edo Central that is loved by all parts of the state.

Popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’, he stated this on Thursday in Benin where he commended the people of Edo South for the support they have rendered him in previous elections in the state.

He said Edo South showed him love when he defeated Charles Airhiavbere in the 2011 primary of the People’s Democratic Party.

His words, “I remain the pride of the Afemai, the Akoko Edo, the Owans and all parts of Edo State. The people should see 2024 as their agenda.

“We have been on this issue for a long time. I am not an ethnic proponent but it is the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor. We are from one root in Edo State. Nobody can divide us”

“When I share rice every year across the state I don’t look at ethnicity or religion you belong to because hunger knows no tribe or creed.

“The Edo agenda is meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people through massive job creation, provision of security, agriculture, rebuilding our schools by the provision of modern learning tools, and providing the basic infrastructures for our people. What we have today would be improved upon when I become the governor.” He said

Imansuangbon stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 governorship primary.