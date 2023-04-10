Ede Dafinone is symbol of new Delta, says Omo-Agege

Chief Ede Dafinone, the Senator-elect for Delta Central senatorial zone, has been described as the symbol of a new Delta State in his ability to confront and defeat the old order.

In his birthday message to Dafinone who is 61 years today, the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the Senator-elect has the dogged spirit, inventiveness and drive needed to build a new Delta.

According to a press release issued by Sunny Areh, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Senate President, Ede Dafinone was extolled for his humility, strong character and for imbibing the will to serve.

“As a chartered accountant of international repute, Chief Ede Dafinone humbled himself and carried on with his great father’s call to service. Chief David Dafinone, his father, was a second republic distinguished Senator and raised a Guinness Book of Records recognized family of accountants, lived a life of service.

“When a son holds aloft the lofty ideal of service, he is a pride not only to his family but to the society. The Senator-elect has become a symbol of what any individual, society or nation can achieve even in the face of enormous forces that stunt development” Omo-Agege stated.

He said that by defeating the ruling party in Delta State to emerge Senator-elect, “Ede Dafinone proved that our fight to wrestle the State from the hands of forces of retrogression can be won.

“I am proud to be a brother, friend and associate of a man with such vision and drive. I am confident that when he is inaugurated into the National Assembly, Nigerians will see a man bubbling with ideas on making the nation greater,” he said.

Omo-Agege urged him to gear up for the tasks ahead which “goes beyond revving up the law making machinery in Abuja, but also being part of building a new Delta State.”

In the February 25 election, Ede Dafinone who flew the APC flag defeated the field of contestants to emerge Senator-elect in Delta Central senatorial zone.

Ede Dafinone started his career in 1984 with Touche Ross & Co in London and joined the family firm in Lagos in 1989. His experience spans audit and consultancy in a variety of industries.

Ede Dafinone was appointed the Chair of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation in 2015 and was a one-time Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG).