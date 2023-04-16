Ebonyi N33b Loan rumour, false, misleading – Ebonyi House Leader insists

…no crack in Ebonyi Assembly

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -The Majority Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Chukwu, Sunday described as false and misleading the rumour making the rounds that the State House of Assembly approved a loan of N33 billion for the Engr. David Umahi-led administration in the State.



The present administration led by Governor David Umahi has a month and 13 days to wind down its activities in the State.

In an interactive session with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly stressed that the State Government had never approached the House of Assembly at any time for any loan.

“Basically, I want to say that the N33billion loan rumour is both false and misleading. For the records, the Ebonyi State Government never approached the House of Assembly at any time for any loan. The State Government never requested any N33billion loan whatsoever, that I know.

“As far as am concerned, the Ebonyi State Government, under Umahi’s watch has never written to the House for a N1 billion, N5 billion, N10billion or N20billion loan. It never happened. This is the handiwork of desperate opposition in the state.”

He blamed the development on the handiwork of the opposition political parties in the State, adding that “What I hate is this extremism in opposition”.

“The Governor of the State Government has not come to the House of Assembly requesting for any form of loan approval. What I hate is this extremism in opposition. I have found out that we live in a country where when citizens suffer indigestion, they blame it on the government or the people representing them. So, it’s always easy to sell any form of falsehood that is anti-government.

“Therefore, I don’t know where actually this rumour spreading is coming from that the House of Assembly has approved a loan of N33billion and why it’s of utmost importance to the opposition. It’s false, it’s unfounded and it’s untrue, and does not represent anything semblance of fact in Ebonyi State.

“I sincerely and openly frown at it, especially where my name is being mentioned.

“Of course, I’m the one who does the Business of the House and I’m the bridge between the government and the Assembly. Outside the fact that it’s not even possible for any sane man to contemplate such a thing, how can somebody be asking for such loan on behalf of a government that’s going to elapse by May?

“This is a government we all know that has little or no debt hanging on its neck as we speak-no debt from contractors, no debt from civil servants, no debt from anybody. What is the essence of such request as being alleged by the opposition.

“This is not only ludicrous to say that Ebonyi Government approached the House of Assembly for a N33billion loan approval request in a letter. Not even N6billion or any amount whatever, as being reported was requested by Umahi and was approved for him. This rumour is false, misleading and mischievous, and it was orchestrated by the desperate opposition we have in Ebonyi State.

‘In fact, the contest within which this rumour is being insinuated, was what Chika Nwoba, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi, posted on the social media.”

According to him, the relationship between the members of the House and Speaker was intact as there was no crack whatsoever existing between them.