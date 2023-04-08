Easter: We can reclaim our country — Archbishop Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, has reminded Nigerians that they can reclaim their country from the clutches of terrorists and other oppressors.

In his Easter message which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the Archbishop emphasised the importance of hope, faith, and perseverance in the face of challenges.

He said, “No doubt, from Boko Haram to banditry and kidnapping, to the threat of violence and terrorism, the stories are both heart-breaking and fear-inspiring just as the terrible events of Good Friday were over two thousand years ago.

“But Easter reminds us that even in the face of violence and persecution, love and compassion can triumph.

“With those same virtues, we can reclaim our country and make it a better place.

“But first, we must once again learn to stand together as a nation and genuinely work towards peace and unity. We must not allow ourselves to be divided by ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.”

Kaigama’s message comes at a time when Nigeria is facing a number of challenges, including insecurity, economic instability, and political unrest.

However, he urged Nigerians not to give up on their country, but to work together to build a better future.

The cleric, however, said: “For that national rebirth we all long for to take place, we must hold our leaders accountable for their actions, demand transparency in all acts of governance and demand a drastic cut in the cost of governance.

“Most importantly, we must also do our part by being honest and ethical in all aspects of our own lives. It is only by working together to enthrone a culture of trust, to fight corruption that we can create a Nigeria that is fair and just to all.”

The Archbishop’s Easter message further stressed that Nigerians have the power to shape their own future.

According to him, with the right political leadership, the country can overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for its people.

“Nigeria needs leaders who have the capacity to serve and lead without preferential treatment of groups or individuals to the detriment of others under their care; leaders who ensure equity and at all times do only what is true, lovely, admirable, excellent and praiseworthy not like Pilate, who even though had the power to settle for the truth, handed Jesus over to be killed even when found guiltless,” he maintained