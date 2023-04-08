Easter: Tinubu preaches love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind at Easter.

Tinubu made the call in an Easter goodwill message contained in a statement by him on Saturday.

The President-elect enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love to neighbours, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe as they celebrate Easter.

He noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, adding that it symbolised the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

“Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

“As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“Let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” he said

According to the two-term former governor of Lagos State, we will make faster progress toward the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, religious sentiments and rivalries.

He urged Nigerians to begin to live more harmoniously with their compatriots.