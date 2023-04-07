Easter: Pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, Senate President to Christians

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

As Christians in Nigeria join the rest of the world in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has called for prayers for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Lawan on Friday sent his felicitations to Christians in Nigeria in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate who urged the faithful to reflect on the significance of the season, said that this great occasion of Easter is to celebrate Jesus’ victory over death on the cross and his resurrection that rekindles the hope of eternal life.

The statement read, “The Senate President says just as they celebrate Easter for Jesus’ victory over death on the cross and his resurrection that rekindles the hope of eternal life, they should also pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

“He says the occasion should bolster the hope of their nation’s triumph over her current challenges of nation-building and the imminence of better days.

“He also urges all Nigerians, and particularly religious leaders and clerics, to pray for a peaceful political transition in Nigeria.

“Lawan also calls for prayers for God’s blessings and guidance for the incoming governments at the national and state levels, including for the soon-to-be-inaugurated 10th National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.”