Easter: Police deploy officers to secure Enugu

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of all operational and intelligence officers of the police to secure the state during the Easter festivities.

Ammani also warned police operatives to stick to the Nigeria Police Force extant rules of engagement and guard against acts of unprofessionalism this season.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Police public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

The commissioner reassured residents and visitors to the state of adequate security and safety during and beyond the period of the celebration.

According to him, the police command congratulates the people of the state, particularly the Christian faithful, as they join others in the country and beyond to mark this year’s Easter celebrations of the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ.

“I have directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to deploy all operational and intelligence assets at their disposal, to effectively police their areas of responsibilities and ensure smooth celebrations during and after Easter.

“I have also warned commanders and operational supervisors to ensure that personnel under them stick to the Nigeria Police Force extant rules of engagement and guard against acts of unprofessionalism as they will be held vicariously liable for any lapse(s).

“I entreat all and sundry to celebrate responsibly and peacefully as well as call on Christians to use the period to pray for the peace and progress of Enugu State and Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to reawaken and genuinely express the true nature of Jesus Christ, which is exemplified in his love and selflessness.

He also called on residents to remain supportive, law-abiding and vigilant, while promptly reporting acts of crime and criminality to the nearest police station.

“Residents should call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202. They can also call the Police PRO on: 08099854883 and send emails to: [email protected],” he added. (NAN)