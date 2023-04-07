Easter: Omo-Agege urges Deltans to remain positive, hopeful

As the people of Delta State join the rest of Christendom in Nigeria and worldwide to mark the Easter, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has urged the people to remain hopeful as ultimately the irregularities that thwarted the people’s will be unraveled.

In his Easter message issued through a press release signed by Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege’s Chief Press Secretary, the Deputy President of the Senate said the season should be celebrated in an atmosphere of calm and positive expectations.

“As Christendom celebrates the most important event in the salvation of mankind – the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ – we are reminded of the route taken to secure our salvation,” the Omo-Agege stated in his message.

“When our Saviour was on His earthly assignment, Christ’s traducers sought to scuttle his mission not knowing that by their actions, they had become part of the divine road map. At the end of it all, the best efforts of the Redeemer’s traducers fitted into the divine plan to make the salvation of the world not only accomplished but also wholesome.

“There is a lot of lessons to be drawn from this given the disappointment that followed the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State. As you celebrate the Easter, I urge everyone to remain calm and positive. Your well-being and the future of your children that you invested by voting for me will surely be realised.

“As the Resurrection completed the divine work of salvation, my prayer is that the Almighty who has unquestionable control over our lives will continue to guide, protect and uphold you in all your endeavors”, Omo-Agege stated.

He wished Nigerian Christians, especially Deltans a memorable and rewarding Easter celebrations.