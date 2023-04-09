EASTER: Obi, govs, PDP, clerics, others preach hope, patience

By Our Reporters

Governors, clerics and other eminent persons, yesterday, urged Nigerians to embrace hope and patience amidst the current challenges in the nation.

They also appealed to Nigerians to emulate the teachings of Christ, saying the celebration of Easter is an indication that the nation can triumph in the face of adversities.

In separate messages to Christian faithful, they pleaded with the populace to refrain from partaking in activities that could rupture the ecstatic mood offered by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Don’t despair — Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of tribulations and provocations because Easter is about hope and promise for all who believe.

Obi, who made the appeal to Christians in an Easter message made available to newsmen in Abuja, said he is praying along with Muslims who are observing the Ramadan for a great and peaceful Nigeria.

Be optimistic — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, enjoined Nigerians to remain hopeful and optimistic while praying for the triumph of justice in the nation.

PDP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja, said: “The coming of Easter, at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.”

Be positive — Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege urged Deltans to remain hopeful as the irregularities that thwarted their will in the governorship polls would be unravelled.

Pray for Buhari, Tinubu — Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, urged Christians to pray for the outgoing administration and the incoming one.

Ngige solicited prayers for President Buhari to enable a completion of the foundation he initiated for the nation’s prosperity.

Emulate selfless virtue of Jesus — Okowa, Oborevwori

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Governor-Elect Sheriff Oborevwori, implored Nigerians to emulate the selfless virtue of Jesus Christ in order to have a great nation.

Okowa, in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said: “Nigeria as arranged by God, is a great country, but has been weighed down by leadership challenges, which reflect sorely in the socio-economic indices and poor conditions of citizens.”

Oborevwori, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, stated: “Easter is the triumph of light over darkness,” noting that “our nation is passing through enormous challenges at the moment but we should not despair.”

Show love towards one another — Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State called on Christians in the state to live by the teachings, virtues and message of love by Jesus Christ.

Emulate Christ’s sacrificial love — Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State advised Christians all over the world to demonstrate the sacrificial love of Christ in their relationship with their neighbours, state and nation.

Emulate virtues of love — Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State encouraged Christians to emulate the virtues of love, compassion, sacrifice, peace and humility demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Diri, who stated this in an Easter message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said it was love, compassion and the highest form of sacrifice that made Jesus die on the cross.

Let’s live with love — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State charged Christians to reflect on the essence of Easter and live a life guided by love among people of different faiths.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, noted that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love, enjoining Christian faithful to let the valuable lessons of Jesus’s sacrifice reflect on them at all times.

Live in peace with one another — Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, called on the citizens of the state to live in peace with one another as he felicitated Christians on the Easter celebration.

Draw strength from resilience of Christ — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State felicitated Christians, saying they should draw strength from the resilience of Jesus Christ and remain hopeful for a better Nigeria.

Reflect on virtues of sacrificial love — Mutfwang

Governor-elect Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State charged Christians in the state to reflect on the sacrificial love of God to man and use the Easter season to reflect on the virtues of sacrificial love and the renewal of life and hope.

Be hopeful, Nigeria will overcome its challenges — Yohana

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Niger State chapter, Most Reverend Bulus Yohana, called on all Nigerians to be hopeful that the nation would overcome its present challenges.

Shun rebellion; God will take care of our needs — Amah

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru called on Nigerians, especially youths to shun rebellion, advising them not to engage in idolatry practices.

The Diocese made the call through its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, in message titled: ‘He has Risen Indeed.’

Don’t allow dicey state of nation to steal your joy — Nwokolo

Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, encouraged Christians not to allow the current state of the nation to affect their joy, psyche or faith in God, during and after Easter.

Jesus resurrection, hallmark of Christianity — Onaga

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, described the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the hallmark and basis upon which Christians rest their faith, saying without the resurrection of Christ, his believers and would not have hope of eternity.

We can reclaim our country — Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, reminded Nigerians that they can reclaim their country from the clutches of terrorists and other oppressors.

Kaigama, in his Easter message which was made available to journalists in Abuja, emphasised the importance of hope, faith, and perseverance in the face of challenges.

Terrorism, insurgency will continue to thrive; don’t be despondent – Ugorji, Onuoha

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, raised the alarm in his Easter Message to Nigerians, saying if the causes of insecurity are not nipped in the bud, terrorism and insurgency will continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, President of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN Archbishop David Onuoha, said: “Momentary pains, difficulties and setbacks in life, should not make us succumb to despair and despondency because our God is on the throne. Though the bud may have a bitter taste, surely sweet will be the flower. We must rejoice because our God has the final say in all matters.”