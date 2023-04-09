Easter: NYSC DG charges corps members to pray for Nigeria’s unit

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushua Ahmed, has called on corps members to pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

In a statement on Easter signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, the NYSC DG emphasised the important role that corps members play in the development of Nigeria and urged them to use this Easter period to reflect on their service to the nation.



Brigadier General Ahmed also encouraged corps members to remain committed to the ideals of the NYSC and to work towards building a more united and prosperous Nigeria.



He said, “Always remember to uphold the Scheme’s core values of patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and team work throughout the service year and beyond and continually pray for the unity and progress of our dear nation, Nigeria.



“I enjoin you all to sustain the spirit of harmony, tolerance, sacrifice, and understanding while discharging your responsibilities in furtherance of the Nigerian Project.”

The NYSC DG emphasized that corps members should see themselves as agents of positive change and work towards making a difference in their host communities.

The Director-General’s call for prayer and unity comes at a time when Nigeria is facing various challenges, including insecurity, economic downturn, and social unrest.



The NYSC DG urged all corps members to remain steadfast and committed to their service to the nation, saying, “There is no doubt, that government at all levels and Nigerians from all walks of life appreciate your contributions in expanding the frontiers of national development through our noble scheme NYSC.”