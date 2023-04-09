Easter Message: Tony Nwoye felicitates with Ndi Anambra North on Easter celebration

Tony-Nwoye

Onitsha-The Senator-Elect for Anambra North Senatorial District, Dr Tony Nwoye has felicitated with the Good People of Anambra North Senatorial District, Ndi Anambra and Nigerians on the occasion of Easter celebration, stating that the solemn occasion calls for an opportunity to keep faith in God, show love and not to despair, no matter the challenges of the period.

Dr Tony Nwoye in a message he personally authored to Ndi Anambra North, Anambrians and Nigerians particularly Christians stated that the life and teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ in this holy season should be an inspiration for all to emulate.

According to The Senator-Elect, “In his Death and resurrection, Christ Today succinctly reminds us as Christians that in whatever challenge we face in life; however long the Night, there will be a morning.”

“No matter how badly the tribulation and sufferings of this day bring us sorrow, That Joy must come. Whatever issues life brings to you or your family, You shall win.”

Dr Nwoye stated that the victory of Jesus Christ over death liberated the world from the fear of death, and through his humiliation for our sake, provided us with a lesson in public service and a template for us to place public good above personal comfort.

As We mark this occasion, it is my wish to All the good People of Anambra North, Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians to have joyful, peaceful and lovely Happy Easter celebration. The statement concluded.