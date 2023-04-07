Easter: Ibadan Chief urges Christians to pray for peace, security

By Adeola Badru

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, has called on all Christians in Nigeria, to pray for peace and security amidst seemingly intractable insecurity around in the country and an end to all kinds of criminal activities in the land.

Just as he preached for peace, love, patience, and sacrifice, among Nigerians, in his Easter message, which he personally signed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Good Friday, Adegoke, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solutions 93.9FM, asked Christians to note that

Easter is a season of the remembrance of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which marks the trial, sacrifice, victory and completion of the divine mandate of the author of the Christian faith.

He, however, felicitated with Nigerians, the people of the state, particularly the Christians, as they join their brethren globally in celebrating Easter.

Olooye Adegoke, a turn-around expert and real estate guru, appealed to all to practise the Jesus Christ virtues of sacrifice, patience, love and abiding faith in order for Nigerians to have a better tomorrow which is symbolized in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Ibadan Chief maintained that nations can be developed and grow bigger where Jesus Christ virtues of love, sacrifices for one another, patience and hope for a better future are in place.

He admonishes Nigerians to remain committed, faithful and hopeful. He also stresses the need for all to continue to support the leadership of the country’s efforts in the challenge of building a better society that would be devoid of rampant insecurity, just as he prayed that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will open a window for a better Nigeria.

His words: “As we celebrate this unique occasion, let us keep in mind the significance of the season, which is the perfect demonstration of sacrificial love to others. As the lent ended in triumph, the season should also rekindle our hope of victory over personal and communal challenges.”

“I pray that the triumph of Christ will encourage all people of faith to be hopeful of victory against trials and challenges, whether as individuals or as a nation.”

“Our nation is faced with rampant insecurity from Insurgents, bandits’ attacks, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes that are not only affecting the economy and the progress of the nation but threatening its existence. I call on all to pray for peace and security during the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”