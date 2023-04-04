Easter: FRSC warns motorists against expired driver’s licence, worn-out tyres

The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned motorists against driving with expired driver’s licences and worn-out tyres to stem unnecessary road crashes during the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Unit Commander of FRSC in the area, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that Easter will be observed after 40 days of fasting by Christian Faithfuls, on April 7 to April 9.

Olaluwoye noted that there was a need to enforce traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum.

The Commander said that most of the crashes leading to loss of lives were caused by overspeeding, reckless driving and burst tyres, among others.

“The FRSC personnel are fully ready for Easter patrol as any erring motorist without a valued driver’s licence and bad tyres will be apprehended and sanctioned according to the law.

“We are, therefore, appealing to motorists to drive safely with valued drivers licences and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the road,” he said.

He said that there would be a massive deployment of personnel to strategic places, especially to accident-prone areas to check unnecessary loss of lives.

He warned motorists against excessive speeding and dangerous driving as well as the use of intoxicating substances that could affect their sense of reasoning negatively.

The unit Commander urged motorists to cooperate with their personnel and other sister agencies to ensure sanity on the roads during the season.