EASTER: Emulate selfless virtue of Jesus Christ, Oborevwori urges Nigerians

…extends hands of fellowship to opponents

…calls for collective effort for development of Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS Christians world over celebrate Easter, Delta State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, implored Nigerians to emulate the selfless virtue of Jesus Christ in order to have a great nation.

Oborevwori in his Easter message to Nigerians contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said Easter is the triumph of light over darkness and used the opportunity offered by the Easter celebration to extend a hand of fellowship to everyone, especially those who contested with him.

Saying that as a state; “we have had an election that has produced the next set of leaders. While I congratulate all those who won, I am imploring those who did not win to join hands together with the winners to build our State”.

Oborevwori called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another, urging them not to despair, but keep hope alive, noting that Jesus Christ, the reason for the celebration, made sacrifices to humanity.

He said; “our nation is passing through enormous challenges at the moment, but we should not despair. We must make sacrifices for one another and for the love of our beloved country and the people. There is light at the end of the tunnel and so let us keep hope alive.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, let us be reassured that Almighty God can turn a bad situation around for good. Easter is all about renewed hope and faith in God for a better tomorrow. Let us continue to believe and be confident that there are better days ahead by the special grace of God. May the spirit of revival and renewal guide all of us.

“Easter is a time to come together and celebrate new beginnings.Today, we remember the sacrifice ofJesus and give thanks for what He brought to our world and so with renewed hope and faith, our nation will be great again. May God shower us with blessings, love, and peace this Easter.

“This is wishing all our Christian brothers and sisters a joyous and exciting Easter. May we be surrounded by spirituality, inspiration and love. May Jesus bless us with opportunities to serve and make all Nigerians happy. Happy Easter to all of us”.

