Easter: Christians reminded on importance of Christ’s resurrection

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Christians have been urged not to take lightly the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as it is only through these remarkable events that salvation, hope, security and other goodnesses are delivered to mankind.

The charge was given on Sunday at the RCCG, Redemption Mega Zone, Kwang, Jos, which is under the leadership of Pastor Nelson Edigbe (APICP CSR Plateau Province 3).

The Easter Sunday sermon, delivered by Dcn. Victor Lokoja on the topic, ‘He is Alive’, the cleric, taking his Bible text from Luke 24:1-12, noted, “The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a fact. It is a well-documented fact that Jesus died, was crucified by the Romans under Pontius Pilate, was placed into the tomb, on the third day the tomb was empty, He was gone, He was risen, He was seen by over 500 eye-witnesses at once, along with numerous other appearances to His disciples…

“When you become a Christian, Christ comes to take up residence in you. You are literally immersed into Jesus Christ… He is inseparable from His people. Since we are immersed into Christ, we are immersed into his death and resurrection.

“Because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we have been made right with God. It is in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ that we have the substitutionary work by which God declares us righteous…

“Well, the resurrection is at the heart of everything for the Christian. Justification, transformation, eternal life, eternal security, and unlimited divine power is ours because Christ lives and applies the same power which raised Him from the dead to our lives. What a tremendous reality that is.”

He further asked the people to always remember that Christ took our sin; we got His righteousness and “out of the resurrection comes a new kind of life because we die, as it were, in Christ, and we rise in Him to this newness of life.

“This new kind of life lasts forever… Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me shall live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die… He is alive.”