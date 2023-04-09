Easter celebration: Brazilian quarters in Lagos host Frejon Fiesta

As christians all over the world marked the Good Friday, the Catholic residents of the Brazilian quarters of Lagos Island marked the day with Frejôn fiesta.

The event featured music and Brazilian cuisine frejôn amongst others.

Frejon is a coconut milk and bean soup which is eaten especially during Holy Week by a selection of Christians, mostly Catholics, across the world.

Lagos state Governor’s wife , Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, representer by Ms. Ebun Carrena, kicked started the distribution of Frejôn to people at Kakawa’s home of Candido Joao Da Rocha , before moving to Carrena street and other distribution points and finally berthed at Popo Aguda.

Ms. Carrena accompanied by Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art & Culture, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said Frejon is popular on Good Friday among Yorubas, who returned to Nigeria from Brazil at the abolition of the slave trade, and settled in what is now known as the “Brazilian Quarters” in Lagos Island.

She commended the organiser for putting the event together.

“This event triggers the Days of my youth growing up in this area. Thank God we are alive celebrating this Good Friday by giving out Frejôn as it was done in those days.”

She added that Mrs Sanwo-Olu is a true daughter of Popo Aguda of the Brazilian descendant of Carena Family.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Art & Culture, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, while also commending the organiser for the initiative, said “this is a great initiative by the people of Popo Aguda to celebrate the Good Friday . Frejon is typically enjoyed on Good Friday by the Catholics, who don’t consuming meat on the day.

“So putting this together is promoting the culture of the people and we are happy to be part of the celebration.”

The event was packaged by the Brazilian Descendant Arts & Culture Association, Lagos and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Culture & Tourism.