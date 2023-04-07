Easter: Buhari charges citizens to believe in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in Nigeria as a geo-political entity for better seasons ahead.

The President made the call in his Easter Message to Nigerians on Friday in Abuja.

While recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, the President joined Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate the occasion, which commemorated the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

He said: ”At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness.

”It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

”Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.”

The President used the opportunity to again congratulate those who emerged winners of the February and March general elections, calling on those not satisfied with the outcome to seek redress in the courts.

”As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the Federal and State levels.

”I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress.

”I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.

It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019,” he said.

The President reiterated his position to be guided by the vows he took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

The President said: ”Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

”Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

”As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.

”Happy Easter!”