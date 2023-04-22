Earth Day: Adeleke approves climate agenda for Osun 

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure a safe environment, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved new policies on climate change to address emerging concerns.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the approval of the climate programme was in fulfilment of his election promises to address the threatening environmental crises facing Osun and the world at large.

The new agenda, according to the statement, includes the making of a climate change and adaptation policy for Osun state, the creation of the state climate advisory board, the establishment of a climate tracking research unit at the Osun State University, the development of an annual state energy report and the hosting of a post-COP 27 conference for sub-national entities in Nigeria.

“I take note of global climate crises and I believe we cannot leave the issue to the Federal Government alone. States must take an active part in the movement to save the planet from imminent extinction. Our climate agenda is all-inclusive.

“Our administration will invest in making Osun a truly green economy by mainstreaming climate matters in health, education, infrastructure, finance, mining, technology as well as gender and youth matters. Our state will become truly resilient and emerge as a strong partner in the climate adaptability movement”, it reads.