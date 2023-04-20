Dumah’s ‘Ome Nma’ exalting God’s goodness

By Wale Alabi

With Ome Nma, multiple award-winning gospel singer, Doris Dumah has taken her game several notches higher. A praise and worship track, Ome Nma recognises and eulogises the supremacy, potency, strength as well as the abiding grace and love of God for humanity.

Laced with inspiring, motivating and uplifting messages, Ome Nma, which is blended with danceable and scintillating instrumentation, is rendered in Doris Dumah’s trademark powerful and enchanting vocal style. It ministers to the souls of the sinners, serenades the joyous and acts as a soothing balm to the broken hearted, while also lifting the human spirit with faith in God.

Ome Nma is an Igbo word meaning ‘The Good One’ or ‘He Does Good’. With this in mind, Minister Dumah opens the song by saying, ‘Common everybody put those hands together. Let’s celebrate Jesus’.

Yes, one can only celebrate a good person or someone’s goodness, as the musician croons, ‘I celebrate God, strong and mighty; mighty in battle…’ thus laying emphasis on the awesomeness and goodness of God, and also confirming the testimonials of believers who have experienced divine encounters.

The harmony in Doris Dumah’s vocal rendition and the instrumentation in the fast tempo song not only make it danceable, they also make it soul lifting and perfect for ministration, as well as social engagements.

Indeed, Dumah’s performance on this track is a befitting testimony to her passion and talent as a meditative and highly spiritual artiste. Her infectious zest will have you dancing and singing along, even before you know it.

Going by her vision of spreading the gospel to the lost souls through music, Doris Dumah, a worship leader at RCCG Tabernacle of David, Lagos, has showcased her artistry locally and internationally by sharing the stage with famous gospel acts like Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen and Ron Kenoly amongst others.