Due judicial process’ll be followed on Araraume, NNPCL matter — Buhari

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume

•Says step has been taken to appeal judgement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has sued for calm in the court case between Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL saying due judicial process would be followed to resolve the problem.

Recall that President Buhari had removed Senator Araraume as non-executive chairman of NNPCL board at the time arrangement was being made for his swearing in.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, set aside all decisions taken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited board since January.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had held that President Buhari’s removal of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as chairman on January 17, 2022, was illegal.

The judge declared as null and void all decisions taken by NNPCL’s board of directors in Araraume’s absence, and awarded N5 billion damages against President Buhari and NNPCL in favour of Senator Ararume for his wrongful sack and disruption of his appointment.

However, a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the non-executive chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

“While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The administration respects the rule of law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says. He sues for calm from all sides involved.”

Araraume had dragged the federal government before the court, praying it to declare his removal as NNPCL chief illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional and a breach of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) law under which NNPCL was incorporated.

Specifically, Ararume asked the court to issue an order returning him to office, Ararume also demanded N100 billion in damages. Issues he raised for determination included whether, in view of provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NNPCL, CAMA, 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, the office of non-executive chairman was not governed and regulated by stated provisions of the law.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022, was instituted on his behalf by a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), comprising Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C Nwufor and Gordy Uche.

Among others, the plaintiff wanted the court to determine whether by interpretation of Section 63 (3) of the PIA, the President could lawfully remove him as non-executive chairman of the NNPCL for any reason outside the provisions of the law.

Besides, Ararume prayed the court to determine whether Buhari can sack him without compliance with expressly stated provisions of the Articles of Memorandum of Association of the Company, Section 63 (3) of the PIA Act, 2021 and Section 288 of the CAMA Act, 2020.