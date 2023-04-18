Dubai tourism boosts campaign with more African celebrities

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism DET has continued with its efforts to make the middle eastern city, the global hospitality headquarters, with several awareness creation measures, including engaging African celebrities to preach its gospel.

Just recently DET brought on board the popular Kenyan artist, Bahati alongside South African investment banker-turned-singer-songwriter, Thabsie as part of its summer campaign.

According to the department, the objective of the campaign was to “explore the A to Z of Dubai and all the amazing sights and sounds that Africans can enjoy”.

The celebrities were treated to a week-long experience with all the fun and a host of exciting offers in Dubai set for this summer, leaving their fans with keen interest to share in their joy.

Speaking at a media welcome party, Thabsie told her fans; “Come here and experience it for yourself because a lot of our views of Dubai are off what we are told. The reality is even better”.

Bahati who came on the trip with his wife – Diana, has kept the internet engrossed with contents of their trip in Dubai.

The couple appreciated the team for trusting their brand to be part of the campaign. “Thank you, Dubai Tourism, for trusting we the Bahatis with this role. I cannot wait for the world to see the magic we have created”, the duo stated.

With a long list of African celebrities lining up to work with DET, Bahatis and Thabsie make their way to the stage as the newest Ambassadors, telling the story of beautiful Dubai to the rest of Africa.

In the past few years, DET had made deliberate efforts to ensure Dubai echoes in the ears of Africans around the world. Strategies like, on the ground ‘Road Shows’ in Africa, Media and Stakeholder FAM Trips to Dubai, Celebrity campaigns and general publicity, have boosted the global awareness of the Dubai brand, and place them as second to none in hospitality.

A key success of Dubai’s awareness strategies can be measured by the impressive ratings the middle eastern city has been getting across the global hospitality landscape. Earlier this year, Trip Advisor ranked Dubai as the Number One Destination in the world for a 2nd year running and just recently the Dubai Airport was ranked as the busiest airport in the world.

The aviation hub, which has consistently outranked all its global peers, including London Heathrow, logged 4.2 million seats in February 2023, according to the aviation consultancy firm, OAG.

A few projects carried out by DET to maintain this tempo include, the AfroZons Dubai Sound Off, the Dubai Girls trip, Kate and Nedu, Brodashaggi and many other activations, within and outside Dubai. But with the difficulties for Nigerians to go to Dubai, the popular tourist destination is looking elsewhere for passengers.