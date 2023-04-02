DSS mum over arrest of Eze Igbo, Nwajagu

Eze Igbo

By Evelyn Usman

The Department of the State Services, DSS has remained mum on the arrest of the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu,

He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in a hotel in Ejigbo area of Lagos, for threatening to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

He made the declaration in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, Nwajagu, said the invitation of IPOB members became necessary following the attacks on Igbos in Lagos.

Speaking in the English language and Igbo dialect, he said, “; IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that,” Nwajagu said.

“We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they come, they will know that we have our men there.”

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words; let my words go viral. “Igbo must get their rights and get standing in Lagos State.”

However, efforts to speak with the spokesman for the DSS, Dr Peter Ifunanya, proved abortive as he did not pick up his calls, and neither were the text messages sent to his mobile phone responded to.