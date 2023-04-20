DSS arrests 2 men with gun concealed in yam bag

…Recovers 2 AK-47 rifles, others

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services on Thursday arrested two men with two AK-47 rifles in Kano but did not give their names.

The two men who were said to be in transit to deliver the weapons for a planned attack in one of the northern states were however flagged and picked up by DSS operatives before they could reach their destination.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the arrests in a statement sent to Vanguard on Thursday, said the funs were concealed a bag containing yams.

The operatives also seized a red-coloured motorcycle, the bag containing the yam and two empty AK-47 magazines from the suspects.

The statement by Afunanya said, “The DSS hereby informs the public that it has arrested two gunmen in Kano today, 20th April, 2023. Items seized from the duo are:

Two AK-47 assault rifles, two empty AK-47 magazines, a red boxer motorcycle and a

sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

“The suspects were on transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the States in Northern Nigeria.

“This development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to the security agencies nearest to them.

“Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods. They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

“However, the Service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid al-Fitr celebrations. It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events,” Afunanya said.