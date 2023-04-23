Drums roll as FA licensed agent Drew Uyi attains one million Instagram followers

According to Calvin Coolidge, “No person was ever honoured for what he received. Honour has been the reward for what he gave.” This speaks volumes of the legacy of Dr Drew Uyi, an FA-licensed football agent and brand strategist who recently joined the club of having one million followers on Instagram.

The landmark achievement is an acknowledgement of Drew Uyi’s influence in the global sporting community, particularly football, and the impact of his tireless scouting programmes which he regularly organises in the United Kingdom where resides, to give talented kids exposures to showcase themselves to scouts from top European clubs

Apart from the crowning of his kingship status on social media, the impression by Drew Uyi in the United Kingdom is indelible. Through him, dreams of many children have come true and ensuring their parents and wards derive utmost fulfillment and joy when they watch their teenage children sign for academies of top clubs.

Teaching one million followers on the pictures and video sharing social networking services by Dr Uyi is indicative of the spotlight around him globally. He is followed on the platform by top African football stars, sports agencies, parents and future, who see him as their chance of achieving their dreams of becoming the next big thing in football.

Drew Uyi’s new social media prominence takes him to the elite status of his friends and associates who command millions of followers on their own Instagram handle.

He is a friend of Nigerian music duo, Psquare, comedian AY and blogger, Tunde Ednut. Peter of the singing group has over 12 million, as well as AY. Another of his close pals, Ednut, has almost 6million followers on the platform.

Drew Uyi, who has distinguished himself in sports branding, marketing and promotion, is a sports and events management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London, and holds a post-graduate diploma in marketing from the University of the Arts London.

He is a master brand strategist, who helps athletes actualise their true commercial value and get due worth for their image rights. He played no llesser roles in the endorsement and sponsorship deals for the likes of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa; former Chelsea forward, Victor Moses, ex-Omonia Nicosia and Nigerian defender, Shehu Abdullahi. Similarly, he once facilitated an endorsement deal for Al-Hilal striker, Odion Ighalo.

Few months ago, he was conferred with an honourary doctorate degree by Cornerstone Christian University, an American university based in Florida, United States. The institution described Dr Drew Uyi as “a FIFA licensed football agent, brand strategist and athlete brand educator. He has managed and worked with some big names in the sports and the entertainment industry.”

In an interview, he spoke about how he stays ahead of the game, through his social media activities, and help footballers under his management mine their image right rights for profitability.

“Anyone that follows my post will know my mindset. For me, I am always a step ahead, I see the end from the beginning, so any player under my management will never go broke. I can beat my chest on that because first and foremost, I will not even allow my players to spend their salary when they have endorsements.

“But then, the question is how many Nigerian players have endorsements. I am educating players and you will be surprised that all that these players know is football. They have people around them that can’t do the job and are blocking people from doing it. If I have a player that is listens to me, I will make sure that he doesn’t spend his salary. The salary will be for investment and he will be living off his endorsements and that is very possible,” stressed Drew Uyi.