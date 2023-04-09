Drake wins $2.7m from bet on Adesanya vs Pereira fight

By Biodun Busari

Popular Canadian rapper Drake has wọn $2.7million following Israel Adesanya victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title.

Adesanya won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing, according to Mirror.

Drake lost $1.6million after backing Adesanya to emerge winner in that fight but he made amends for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira.

‘Drizzy Drake’ placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8million.

‘Stylebender’ was asked about Drake’s bet after his fight, to which he said, “Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line.

“That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.”