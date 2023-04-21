Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce one week after his disappearance

Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

This development comes on the heels of the actor’s disappearance for days before being found.

TMZ reported on Thursday that she filed for divorce earlier in the day and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Von Schmeling was reported to have ‘had enough’ of the 36-year-old behavior stating she had unfathomable experiences while in the marriage.

She also sought custody of their 2-year old-son, Wyatt; with Bell, however, said to be given the right to visit their child.

There had been reports of their separation since January in apt to Bell’s conducts after he was seen ‘huffing balloons’ in his car while Wyatt was with him.

Von Schmeling spared no time to move their son and her to Florida, according to the sources of Marca.

The most recent misconduct of Bell reportedly going ‘missing’, and revolting to a police search might have drawn the final straw for Von Schmeling.

He had texted his family that he was going to “get drunk and hang himself”, the police had tracked his phone to a hotel in Orlando, and was found hours later he went ‘missing’.

He later tweeted “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Bell and Von Scmeling got married in 2018 after dating for five years, in 2013.