Dortmund trounce Frankfurt 4-0, move to top of Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have replaced Bayern Munich in the first position after dominating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.

English midfielder, Jude Bellingham score the first goal of the game at 19 minutes after kick-off, while Donyell Malen got the second goal in the 24th minute.

Mats Hummels fired home the third, just before half-time and Malen secured his brace in the 66th minute to conclude the thumping.

With the victory over Frankfurt, Dortmund are now ahead of Bavarians by a single point following their loss to Mainz on Saturday afternoon.

Dortmund are first with 60 points, while Bayern are in possession of 59 points with five matchdays left.

This win is Borussia’s ninth consecutive home win, the longest streak they have had in a single season.

BVB’s next game is a trip to Vonovia Ruhrstadion, the home ground to VFL Bochum, who are in desperate need of points against relegation.