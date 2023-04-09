Don’t renege on your campaign promises – Edionseri advises Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Philanthropist and a business mogul in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Alhaja Kadijat Kuburat Adebisi Edionseri, has called on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu not renege on his campaign promises to Nigerians, saying that he should work assiduously to meet their expectations, through people-oriented policies and programmes that would better their lives.



Edionseri, a socialite, popularly known as “Cash madam” who gave the advice at the weekend at a special prayer session organised to mark her 88th birthday, said, Nigerians have waited for this time for too long, insisting that Tinubu cannot afford to fail them, saying that, “he (Tinubu) should not disappoint us”.



The event, held at Central Mosque, Kobiti, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital was attended by the former Military Administrator of Bauchi state, Navy Captain Rasheed Raji (rtd.), the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola and the Wakeelul Muslimeen of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Iskeel Lawal, among others.

While advising Tinubu not to take advice from sycophants who are not passionate about the peace, unity and development of Nigeria,insisted that, the President-elect must surround himself with “true Nigerians” whose ideas align with his on the vision and plans he has for the country.

She said, “Tinubu must solve the problem of unemployment in the country. Youth empowerment and employment would solve all the insecurity challenges that are confronting the county”.



“When there is employment for our children, there would be no kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and terriorism”.

“Tinubu should only take advice from true lovers of the country, he should listen to the counsel of true Nigerians and not sycophants who are only after their personal gains”.

“May his reign brings Nigeria the needed growth and prosperity many Nigerians have been yearning for”.

Edionseri berated the acting leader of the Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo for working against the emergence of Tinubu, saying Adebanjo not only worked against the Yorubas, but also the prosperity of the country.



“We expected more from those that we regarded as Yoruba elders. The likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a respected Yoruba leader played a bad role, we all expected him to play the role of an elder-stateman, but he didn’t. He didn’t fight for the peace and unity of Yorubas.



“Pa Adebanjo, is someone I have so much respect for, but he disappointed a lot of us with the role he played during the election.



“He (Adebanjo) thought he was only fighting the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but what he didn’t know was that, he was fighting the entire Yoruba race. He worked against the future of our children”, Edionseri said.