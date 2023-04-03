Don’t manipulate Kogi delegates’ list, PDP elders tell party leaders

Elders of the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the party’s national leadership to jettison alleged plot to manipulate original delegates’ list from 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

In a statement signed Monday by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, the group said “there is ongoing plot to impose somebody, a spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council on the State”.

The development, according to the group, is to “deprive other nine aspirants the opportunity for fair primary election”.

“The authentic list of delegates is being altered to allow him have his way,” the group alleged.

The group also threatened to leave the party massively and empty the party as a payback for what it describes as “betrayal”.

The group, however, asked Atiku to allow the authentic delegates list from the State to stand.

Recall the screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN) and nine others as aspirants for its ticket in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship contest.

Others include Sen. Dino Melaye, Engr. Musa Wada, Sen. Atai Aidoko Ali, Barr. Mohammed Kabiru Usman, Abayomi Awoniyi, Bolufemi Olarotimi, Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Gideon Ojata and Idoko Kingsley.