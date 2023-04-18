Don’t engage in illegality, burglary, others, LP tells NLC

Arabambi

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, leadership solidarity visit to the embattled National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi has warned that the trade union must not be seen to be involved in illegality, burglary, unlawful entry and political brigandage.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, he warned that it is sad that NLC could be seen openly aiding and abating people to disobey court orders.

“We want to state clearly that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate are not an appendage to any individual or group but an association formed and anchored on the idea to protect the interest of the Nigerian people.

“While it is too early in the day to say otherwise about the leadership of NLC because there is a subsisting court order restraining Abure and 3 others which we believe they are not aware of, we want to remind them that they must out of good conscience, protect the sanctity of the union at all cost and try as much to avoid action that will cost damage to the reputation of the union.

“They were aware that an FCT High court today, 17th of April 2023 sustained the restraining order against Julius Abure and three others until determination of the motion on notice but went ahead to publicly fraternise with Abure who had earlier forced his way into the secretariat against a court order.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to remind Mr Joe Ajero that he is not above the law and should note that he was once a bitter looser some years ago to the immediate past NLC president when he Joe Ajero formed the United Labour Congress (ULC) thus Labour party is not an avenue to display such childish rascality he is known for and we can not be threatened by him .

“We are all Nigerians and he should be ashamed that Mr Sam Amadi withdrew from yesterday Imo state illegal congress organize by the restrained former Executive because the winner dollarised the election, thus where is Joe Ajero integrity by asking for our fathers and our houses.

“We would make sure we pursue this case to a logical conclusion.

“The security agencies can now see the kind of negative characters that want to take over power in Nigeria.

“The United States of America, The British Government and other European allies will be notified of this criminal infraction deliberately orchestrated by Abure under the cover of NLC leadership who is now hobnobbing with criminal element in LP that not only the police has found them guilty but also the court confirmed they forge their documents.”

He further dared the NLC leadership to carry out their threat of invading the court on the next adjourned date at least to show that he has power over and above the constitution.