Don’t distract Abure-led Labour Party exco, TUC warns

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

TRADE Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has warned against any form of distraction for the national leadership of the Labour Party, led by Julius Abure.

In a statement yesterday, TUC called on supporters of LP to give the National Chairman all needed support to deliver on its mandate until a National Convention is held where new officers will be elected or the current ones returned.

TUC in a statement by its President and Secretary General, Festus Osifo, and Nuhu Toro, respectively, informed that the body had been monitoring and following up closely with some sad developments within Labour Party, LP, saying “TUC notes that in the past few weeks, internal disagreements in the Labour Party, have been brought into the public space. There have been multiple court orders, employment of non-democratic means to seize the party secretariat and the use of state institutions to intimidate opponents, all of which are strange to time-tested labour traditions.

“Some of these disagreements may be a fallout of the party’s spectacular performance in the 2023 general elections and its creation of a desired Third Force to drive the development of the country. While this is understandable, the success of the party has to be well managed to ensure that people elected into executive and legislative positions at state and federal levels deliver on its promises to the electorate.

“LP needs to be a well-ordered party so that it can ensure discipline both within the ranks of those elected on its platform and its general membership. Therefore, while contestations, agitations and internal struggles are acceptable, non-constitutional means and a resort to violence and intimidation are alien to Labour and civilized culture and will not be tolerated.

“After carefully monitoring the situation, further consultations, and review of the multiple court orders, we are aligning fully with the Labour Party under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure.

Furthermore, we call on the teeming supporters of our party to give the National Chairman all the required support to deliver on its mandate until a National Convention is held where new officers will be elected or the current ones returned.”