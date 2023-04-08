Don’t allow state of the nation steal your joy, Bishop Nwokolo tells Nigerians

—We should not be hopeless, we have better life ahead.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu,NNEWI

THE Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, the Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo has encouraged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to allow the current state of the nation to affect either their joy, psyche or faith in God, during and after Easter.

Bishop Nwokolo made the call while delivering his Easter message at Bishop Court, GRA, Onitsha, telling Nigerians that Easter assuredly gives them the hope that despite social, political, economic and security challenges facing them in the country, they are victorious by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Describing Easter as a time of joy and hope, Bishop Nwokolo, said that because of what Easter represents, Nigerians were free to live unfettered life.

According to Bishop Nwokolo, “There is hope rising in this 2023, Nigerians were free by the reason of the power of Jesus’ resurrection to be joyful having seen the defeat of Satan and his agents.

“So, as we live our lives in our society, especially in this our country, Nigeria, Easter assuredly gives us the hope that despite the social, political, economic and security challenges facing us here and there, we are victorious by the power of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

‘Easter, therefore, is a time for us to rejoice and to actualise this invaluable Grace given to us by our Lord Jesus by which we are empowered to live above the world and above the power over sin.

“We now have victory over the challenges of unemployment and of youth restiveness as they are among issues already overcome by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus has therefore given us this victory so that we can celebrate with hope and live our lives without regrets and falling back to lives of uncertainty.

“I, therefore, challenge everyone of us; young and old, men and women, to always hold tight on our Lord Jesus Christ who has given use such hope and victory as well as the ability to stand firm in Him. We are not hopeless. We have hope for better life ahead.