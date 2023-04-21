Don’t allow our leader Nnamdi Kanu die in detention, IPOB member tells Buhari

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Anayo Okoli

A leading member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Tochukwu Obi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the order of Appeal Court. He said his health is deteriorating in detention.

Tochukwu Obi, a unit leader of the pro-Biafra group in Anambra zone, cautioned that if Kanu dies in detention, the Federal Government would be held accountable.

He expressed disappointment why the Federal Government would be disobeying a valid order of its own court just to punish Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

According to him, IPOB has been peaceful in their agitation for Biafra, and wondered why the hash treatment being meted to the group.

He said his fear was hinged on alleged relocation of a tuberculosis inmate near Kanu’s cell at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, alleging that Kanu may have been infected.

Recall that one of Kanu’s lawyers was said to have disclosed this alleged threatening health hazard on Monday after a routine visit to the IPOB Leader. He had expressed worry over the health implications of having a tuberculosis patient in Kanu’s environment.

”I met with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today (Monday) at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, and he was complaining to me that they brought somebody suffering from tuberculosis close to his cell block.

“The patient, Emeribe Uduma was arrested in Ohafia on September 15, 2022 , and handed over to the DSS which brought him to Abuja.

“Onyendu (Kanu) complained to me that that boy was suffering from tuberculosis and that he was moved near his cell block so that he would infest him and others with tuberculosis.

”You know that tuberculosis is very infectious. Do they want to infest him so he will die in detention?

“Onyendu also told me that he (Kanu) was yesterday (Sunday) bleeding from his nose. He requires serious attention by his personal physician”, he had said.

Reacting to the above alleged Kanu’s health condition, Tochukwu urged the Federal Government to release Kanu from detention to save Kanu to save his life.