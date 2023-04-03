Don’t abort democracy — Onitiri advises politicians

Onitiri

Socio-political activist and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, advised all aggrieved politicians in the February 25 presidential election against actions capable of aborting Nigeria’s hard-earned fledgling democracy.

Onitiri, in a statement in Lagos, said the way and manner politicians who lost in the election were pursuing their alleged lost mandate posed serious danger to the survival of the nation.

He said: “The February 25, elections have come and gone. A winner has been declared. Let us all put the election behind us and move on to salvage the country.

“The best man may not necessarily win the election. Definitely, we may not all like the winner. But let us all embrace the process and start the healing process.

“It’s only God that can install a leader or President of a country. As democrats, we are all winners and in the interest of our nation, we must move on.

“Nigeria belongs to us all and we have no other country we can call our own. As a stakeholder and concerned democrat, I wish to implore other aggrieved presidential candidates to employ all peaceful means to express their grievances within the confines of the law and our constitution.

“They should also call their supporters and followers to order and adopt peaceful means of handling the election disputes.”

Onititi called on the winner to be very magnanimous in victory by forming a government with national spread to ensure unity and love.